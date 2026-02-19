Trump Admin To Release Files Related To Aliens, Ufos - 'Tremendous Interest Shown'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said he will direct federal agencies to release government documents that discuss aliens, extraterrestrial life, and other unexplained aerial phenomena.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

Trump earlier Thursday accused former President Barack Obama of giving away classified information when he discussed the idea of extraterrestrial life during a recent podcast appearance, Bloomberg reported.

“He gave classified information, he's not supposed to be doing that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. The president suggested he could get Obama“out of trouble” by declassifying the related information.

What did Obama say

In a podcast interview released last week, former President Barack Obama declared that he believed aliens were real but that he had not seen any evidence of it during his 2009-2017 presidency.

"They're real, but I haven't seen them, and they're not being kept in... Area 51," Obama told host Brian Tyler Cohen, referring to the top-secret facility at the heart of many UFO conspiracies.