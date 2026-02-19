Rubio Softens The Tone But Makes Same Demands Of Europe

MENAFN - Asia Times) When US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took the stage at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, the hall was braced for turbulence. They got something quite different.

A standing ovation followed a speech that was notably, and deliberately, conciliatory in tone, a marked contrast to the jolt that US Vice President JD Vance delivered from the same podium a year earlier.

But a softer delivery does not necessarily mean a softer position. Reading Rubio's remarks carefully reveals an administration that has not changed its fundamental expectations of Europe; it has simply found a more eloquent messenger to convey them.

Rubio's address was, at its core, a love letter to Western civilization, and European leaders were happy to receive it. He described the United States as“a child of Europe,” stressed that the two continents are bound by shared history, shared values and a shared strategic destiny.

“We are part of one civilization - Western civilization,” he told delegates. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the speech“reassuring.” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said it was a call not to fall into“the warm bath of complacency.”

The relief in the hall was palpable. After more than a year of President Donald Trump referring to some European nations as“weak” and“decaying,” and after Vance's controversial 2025 address that accused European governments of suppressing free speech, the bar for what counted as a positive signal had been lowered considerably.