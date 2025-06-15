UAE: Cafeteria Closed After Insects Found In Food Preparation Area
A cafeteria in Abu Dhabi is being administratively closed for posing "a significant risk to public health", after insects were found in the food preparation area.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued the decision of closing Spot Karak Cafeteria in the emirate for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The authority has said that the establishment's violation of food safety requirements and repeated high-risk violations have directly impacted food safety, especially as insects were found in the food preparation area.
The authority has said that the order of administrative closure will continue to be in effect as long as the issue persists. The establishment can rectify the situation and fulfil all necessary requirements in order to resume operations.
ALSO READ:
UAE: Restaurant shut down after several cases of food poisoning
UAE: Tea shop closed down after authorities found insects in kitchen
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment