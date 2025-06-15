UAE: Cafeteria Closed After Insects Found In Food Preparation Area

A cafeteria in Abu Dhabi is being administratively closed for posing "a significant risk to public health", after insects were found in the food preparation area.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued the decision of closing Spot Karak Cafeteria in the emirate for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.

The authority has said that the establishment's violation of food safety requirements and repeated high-risk violations have directly impacted food safety, especially as insects were found in the food preparation area.

The authority has said that the order of administrative closure will continue to be in effect as long as the issue persists. The establishment can rectify the situation and fulfil all necessary requirements in order to resume operations.

