Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE: Cafeteria Closed After Insects Found In Food Preparation Area

UAE: Cafeteria Closed After Insects Found In Food Preparation Area


2025-06-15 11:28:32
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

A cafeteria in Abu Dhabi is being administratively closed for posing "a significant risk to public health", after insects were found in the food preparation area.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued the decision of closing Spot Karak Cafeteria in the emirate for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation.

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The authority has said that the establishment's violation of food safety requirements and repeated high-risk violations have directly impacted food safety, especially as insects were found in the food preparation area.

The authority has said that the order of administrative closure will continue to be in effect as long as the issue persists. The establishment can rectify the situation and fulfil all necessary requirements in order to resume operations.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Restaurant shut down after several cases of food poisoning

UAE: Tea shop closed down after authorities found insects in kitchen

MENAFN15062025000049011007ID1109677764

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search