Dubai Tram Services Resume After 24-Hour Suspension Due To Fire In Marina Building

After a 24-hour partial suspension of services, the Dubai Tram is now back to normal, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday.

Tram service between Dubai Marina Station (No. 5) and Palm Jumeirah Station (No. 9) was interrupted following a fire that broke out in a nearby high-rise building late Friday night.

The disruption has been implemented as a precaution to ensure passenger safety and to facilitate post-fire operations, according the authority.

To support affected commuters, alternative bus services were provided by RTA between the impacted stations. Tram service remains unaffected and continues to operate normally across the rest of the network.

Videos shared on social media showed debris from the high-rise fire falling into surrounding areas. Multiple fire trucks and ambulances were dispatched to the scene on Friday, where firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze at the 67-storey building.

Dubai Civil Defence teams worked tirelessly for six hours to extinguish the blaze, while specialised units safely evacuated all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments of Marina Pinnacle without any injuries.