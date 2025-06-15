Israel-Iran Conflict: Trump Says Peace Is 'Soon', Many Calls Taking Place
Iran and Israel will have peace "soon", US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Sunday, adding that there were many unspecified meetings happening and that the two countries should make a deal.
Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, killing scores.
"Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that "we will have PEACE, soon."
Trump did not offer any details about the meetings or evidence of progress toward peace. His assertion contradicted comments by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said on Saturday that Israel's campaign against Iran would intensify.
Trump, who portrays himself as a peacemaker and has drawn criticism from his political base for not being able to prevent the Israel-Iran conflict, cited other disputes that he took responsibility for solving, including those between India and Pakistan , and lamented not getting more praise for doing so.
"I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that's OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!" he wrote.
