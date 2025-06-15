UAE-Syria Flight Diverted To Saudi Mid-Way Amid Israel-Iran Conflict
A passenger plane that took off from Sharjah on its way to Damascus was diverted mid-way towards Saudi Arabia and landed safely, Syrian Airlines said on Sunday.
This comes as the heightened conflict between Iran and Israel entered its third day, with the two arch foes exchanging attacks and deadly strikes.
Iran has launched fresh attacks on Israel on Sunday with ballistic missiles, state media said, as sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.
The Syrian airline took to X to confirm that flight RB 502 was allowed to land in Saudi Tabuk airport after changing its route on Saturday, "due to ongoing tensions in the region".
All passengers and crew are safe, it added while thanking Saudi authorities for their cooperation and for allowing the passengers to leave the airport and stay at a hotel in Tabuk.
The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict has disrupted flight operations in the region and caused route chaos worldwide . UAE airlines were forced to extend flight cancellations on Sunday due to the tensions.
Airports in the UAE also advised travellers to check the status of their flights with the airline, as airspace has been closed by some countries.
