Trump Says Israel, Iran May Need To 'Fight It Out' Before Deal
The two nations have been exchanging attacks, with Israel on Sunday striking the capital Tehran. Iran, in turn, has launched several waves of drones and missiles.
Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday,“Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we're going to see what happens,”
“I think there's a good chance there'll be a deal,” the president added.
Earlier on Sunday, Trump in an interview with ABC News said it was“possible” the US could get involved in the conflict, even as he noted that the US is“not at this moment involved.”
However, Trump turned down an Israeli proposal to assassinate Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a US official familiar with the development said, as reported by AP.
The Israelis informed the Trump administration in recent days that they had developed a credible plan to kill Khamenei. After being briefed on the plan, the White House made clear that Trump was opposed to the the move, according to the official.
Later, when Fox News asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about White House rejecting the plan, he did not directly address it.
“But I can tell you, I think that we do what we need to do, we'll do what we need to do," Netanyahu said.“And I think the United States knows what is good for the United States.”
Netanyahu spokesperson Omer Dostri later called reports about the Israeli plan to kill Khamenei“fake.”
Netanyahu in the Fox interview also said regime change“could certainly be the result” of the conflict“because the Iranian regime is very weak.”
The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran in the oil-rich region has roiled financial markets. Oil climbed early Monday, with Brent crude rising as much as 5.5% in early Asian trading.
The conflict threatens to also open a new rift at the upcoming G-7 summit with leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron urging the sides to deescalate before the fight spurs a broader regional conflict. Leaders are meeting with tensions already high among the world's largest economies over US tariffs and Russia's war in Ukraine.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and AP)
