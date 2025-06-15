'Happy Father's Day': King Charles Shares Rare Childhood Photo With Prince Philip, Camilla Honors Her Late Dad
The caption read,“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father's Day today.”
The post came just a day after the third Trooping the Colour ceremony of King Charles' reign on Saturday, June 14. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to the King's official birthday parade, where several royal family members gathered.
The rift between father and son has remained since 2020, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and moved to California with their son, Prince Archie. Their daughter, Princess Lilibet, was born there in 2021.
A major point of tension is Prince Harry's loss of taxpayer-funded security in the UK after stepping back from royal life. On May 2, a judge dismissed his legal appeal to reinstate the protection. His lawyers have called the case“a fight for his life.”
Speaking to the BBC in a revealing interview aired the same day, Prince Harry said he still hopes to repair his relationship with his family.“I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore,” he said, adding that King Charles "won't speak to me."
