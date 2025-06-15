Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sharjah Police Seize 3.5 Million Captagon Pills Worth Over Dh19 Million

2025-06-15 02:23:00
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Sharjah police seized 3.5 million captagon pills in a joint operation, named the 'Bottom of Darkness'.

The seized goods are worth over Dh19 million. The operation, carried out in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, foiled an attempt to promote narcotics targeting youth, authorities said.

Watch a reel shared by Sharjah police, here:

The authorities closely monitored the gang, who tried to hide the pills by using camouflage methods.

The operation resulted in the seizure of Captagon pills, with a total weight estimated at 585kg.

MENAFN15062025000049011007ID1109677001

