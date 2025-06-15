When James Gunn Took Advice From Zack Snyder For The Right 'Superman' Costume

Director James Gunn revealed that he consulted with the legendary filmmaker Zack Snyder over whether or not to add red trunks to the new Superman costume.

Snyder's Man of Steel famously featured a Superman costume sans trunks for Henry Cavill. The director helmed two more movies with Cavill's Superman, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

Now the DC Comics character is being rebooted by Gunn, and those red trunks have been a fan fixation since the first photos of actor David Corenswet in-character leaked online, reported Deadline.

In an interview with Fandango, Gunn revealed he asked Snyder for advice on whether or not to give Superman his iconic red trunks.

"... I talked to Zack Snyder, who was like, 'I tried a billion different versions with the trunks, and at the end of the day, I tried it, but I just couldn't get there.' And I was feeling exactly the same way. Theoretically, I liked the idea of trunks because it's the Superman I grew up with," Gunn was quoted as saying by Variety.

As per the outlet, Gunn originally wasn't going to include them in the new costume until actor David Corenswet convinced him.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Superman, ahead of the highly anticipated film's theatrical release on July 11.

Featuring Corenswet as the titular hero, the trailer offers fans a closer look at the action-packed journey of the beloved superhero as he learns to wield his immense powers.

In this latest DC Studios installment, Corenswet brings to life the classic character of Superman, who arrives on Earth from the distant planet Krypton.

The narrative delves deep into his internal struggles, exploring his efforts to balance his extraordinary abilities while trying to live as a seemingly ordinary journalist, Clark Kent.