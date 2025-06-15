When James Gunn Took Advice From Zack Snyder For The Right 'Superman' Costume
Director James Gunn revealed that he consulted with the legendary filmmaker Zack Snyder over whether or not to add red trunks to the new Superman costume.
Snyder's Man of Steel famously featured a Superman costume sans trunks for Henry Cavill. The director helmed two more movies with Cavill's Superman, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.Recommended For You Trump says if Iran attacks, 'full strength' of US military will 'come down'
Now the DC Comics character is being rebooted by Gunn, and those red trunks have been a fan fixation since the first photos of actor David Corenswet in-character leaked online, reported Deadline.
In an interview with Fandango, Gunn revealed he asked Snyder for advice on whether or not to give Superman his iconic red trunks.
"... I talked to Zack Snyder, who was like, 'I tried a billion different versions with the trunks, and at the end of the day, I tried it, but I just couldn't get there.' And I was feeling exactly the same way. Theoretically, I liked the idea of trunks because it's the Superman I grew up with," Gunn was quoted as saying by Variety.
As per the outlet, Gunn originally wasn't going to include them in the new costume until actor David Corenswet convinced him.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for Superman, ahead of the highly anticipated film's theatrical release on July 11.
Featuring Corenswet as the titular hero, the trailer offers fans a closer look at the action-packed journey of the beloved superhero as he learns to wield his immense powers.
In this latest DC Studios installment, Corenswet brings to life the classic character of Superman, who arrives on Earth from the distant planet Krypton.
The narrative delves deep into his internal struggles, exploring his efforts to balance his extraordinary abilities while trying to live as a seemingly ordinary journalist, Clark Kent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Cache Wallet Begins Token Sale With Early Demand And Asset Recovery Breakthrough
CommentsNo comment