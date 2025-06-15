403
Croatian Diplomat Gets Injured in Tel Aviv
(MENAFN) Croatia’s consul stationed in Israel, along with his spouse, sustained wounds amid Iran’s ballistic missile offensive on Tel Aviv, according to Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman.
The top diplomat confirmed the occurrence via a post on X, revealing that the couple’s injuries were “minor, and they are not in any life-threatening condition.”
He expressed distress, writing, “I am shaken by the news that our consul and his wife were injured in the attack on Tel Aviv. The building they live in was hit.”
Grlic Radman went on to say, “We strongly condemn attacks on civilians and diplomatic facilities. We call for immediate de-escalation and restraint,” denouncing the violence and urging for a reduction in hostilities.
The situation unfolded after Israel initiated a broad offensive against Iran in the early hours of Friday, targeting atomic infrastructure and armed forces' bases throughout the country.
A number of high-ranking Iranian officers and renowned nuclear researchers lost their lives in precise killings.
Iranian authorities reported that at least 78 individuals died in the Israeli bombardment, with more than 300 sustaining injuries.
Authorities in West Jerusalem described the offensive, named Operation Rising Lion, as a precautionary action intended to block Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.
Iran has consistently rejected these claims, asserting that its nuclear ambitions are strictly for civilian objectives.
