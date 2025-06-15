403
US civilians protest against forty-five million dollars’ military parade
(MENAFN) Amid widespread public demonstrations decrying authoritarianism and policies perceived as favoring the wealthy elite, US President Donald Trump presided over a large military parade in Washington, D.C., on Saturday to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.
According to reports, the event featured more than 6,000 military personnel, approximately 120 vehicles, and a coordinated aerial display. The celebration, reportedly costing around $45 million, unfolded while citizens across the country took to the streets under the slogan "No Kings," denouncing what they described as the militarization of American democracy and a government prioritizing billionaires over the people.
"Every other country celebrates their victories. It's about time America did too," Trump said. "There is no earthly force more powerful than the brave heart of the US military or an Army Ranger paratrooper, or Green Beret," Trump noted, adding, "the Army has forged a legacy of unmatched courage, untold sacrifice."
The parade culminated in a 31-minute high-intensity display of military might, showcasing an array of heavy weaponry. This segment included multiple Black Hawk helicopters, a variety of both mobile and stationary artillery systems, and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which has reportedly been a key request of Ukrainian forces amid their ongoing conflict with Russia.
As indicated by various accounts, the event highlighted both a grand show of military strength and a moment of sharp national division, with citizens voicing concern over the symbolic and financial implications of such a spectacle.
