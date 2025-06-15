403
Trump, Japan’s PM Hold Tariff Talks at G7 Summit Next Week
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are slated to meet next week in Canada, aiming to push forward discussions on trade tariffs, Japan confirmed Friday after a 20-minute phone conversation between the two leaders.
“We confirmed that we will further deepen our discussions on bilateral cooperation when we meet next week on the occasion of the G7,” Ishiba told reporters, according to local media.
The upcoming summit, which runs from Sunday through Tuesday in Alberta, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Group of Seven’s inaugural meeting.
Japan’s Foreign Ministry revealed that both leaders agreed to “accelerate” ministerial-level negotiations to secure a “mutually beneficial agreement for both Japan and the US.”
Ishiba reaffirmed Japan’s firm stance opposing US automobile tariffs, emphasizing that Tokyo’s position on abolishing the elevated import duties remains steadfast.
Japan has persistently pushed for the removal of Washington’s 25% tariff on vehicles. Although the US suspended its 24% reciprocal tariff on Japanese cars, it still enforces a 10% standard duty plus extra tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.
Beyond trade, the conversation also touched on regional security issues, including “Israel's recent attacks against Iran.” Both sides concurred that “peace and stability in the Middle East are of paramount importance,” according to the ministry.
This phone call marked the third discussion between Trump and Ishiba since May 29. The dialogue coincides with Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa’s trip to Washington for the sixth round of US-Japan trade talks — his fourth visit amid the current negotiation cycle.
