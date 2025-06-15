Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brunei Finalizes Massive Solar Project to Expand Renewable Energy Goals

2025-06-15 09:42:11
(MENAFN) Brunei has finalized agreements to construct a 30-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant, a local news outlet reported on Sunday. This project represents a critical advancement in the nation’s ongoing commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio.

The solar facility will be situated in Belimbing, a location near the capital city Bandar Seri Begawan, and is poised to become one of the country’s largest renewable energy developments to date.

Notably, this initiative is the first large-scale solar project spearheaded by the government that will be executed through a public-private partnership, highlighting a new model of collaboration to drive sustainable energy growth.

Officials believe the project will significantly enhance Brunei’s renewable energy capacity, directly supporting the country’s ambitious goal of generating 30 percent of its energy from renewable sources by the year 2035. This move aligns with broader regional and global efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and combat climate change.

The establishment of this solar power plant is expected to not only provide cleaner energy but also stimulate economic growth by attracting investments and creating jobs in the renewable sector.

