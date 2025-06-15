403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brunei Finalizes Massive Solar Project to Expand Renewable Energy Goals
(MENAFN) Brunei has finalized agreements to construct a 30-megawatt solar photovoltaic power plant, a local news outlet reported on Sunday. This project represents a critical advancement in the nation’s ongoing commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio.
The solar facility will be situated in Belimbing, a location near the capital city Bandar Seri Begawan, and is poised to become one of the country’s largest renewable energy developments to date.
Notably, this initiative is the first large-scale solar project spearheaded by the government that will be executed through a public-private partnership, highlighting a new model of collaboration to drive sustainable energy growth.
Officials believe the project will significantly enhance Brunei’s renewable energy capacity, directly supporting the country’s ambitious goal of generating 30 percent of its energy from renewable sources by the year 2035. This move aligns with broader regional and global efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and combat climate change.
The establishment of this solar power plant is expected to not only provide cleaner energy but also stimulate economic growth by attracting investments and creating jobs in the renewable sector.
The solar facility will be situated in Belimbing, a location near the capital city Bandar Seri Begawan, and is poised to become one of the country’s largest renewable energy developments to date.
Notably, this initiative is the first large-scale solar project spearheaded by the government that will be executed through a public-private partnership, highlighting a new model of collaboration to drive sustainable energy growth.
Officials believe the project will significantly enhance Brunei’s renewable energy capacity, directly supporting the country’s ambitious goal of generating 30 percent of its energy from renewable sources by the year 2035. This move aligns with broader regional and global efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and combat climate change.
The establishment of this solar power plant is expected to not only provide cleaner energy but also stimulate economic growth by attracting investments and creating jobs in the renewable sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Bet20 Launches Premium Casino Platform With Trusted Licensing, Instant Crypto Withdrawals, And Elite Gaming
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment