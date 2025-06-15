403
Israel Says Iran Crossed Red Lines
(MENAFN) Israel's Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared that Tehran’s retaliatory missile strikes had “crossed red lines,” promising that Iran would pay “a very heavy price” for its conduct.
His comments came in the wake of a major escalation between the two countries.
Late Friday, Iran unleashed a large-scale missile assault in retaliation for a wave of Israeli aerial attacks that had targeted key military and atomic locations within Iranian territory earlier that same day.
According to Iranian press sources, the country’s armed forces launched “hundreds” of rockets at Israel in several stages.
In contrast, the Israel Defense Forces stated that fewer than 100 ballistic missiles were actually fired during the two main barrages. Despite this discrepancy, the consequences on the ground were significant.
Israeli medical officials reported that the Iranian offensive left at least 35 individuals wounded.
Emergency personnel confirmed that one woman was in a critical condition.
The city of Tel Aviv appeared to be a major focus of the Iranian onslaught, with authorities acknowledging at least seven missile impact zones within the urban area.
Katz, speaking to a news agency, condemned the attack, saying: “Iran crossed red lines when it dared to fire missiles toward civilian population centers in Israel. We will continue to defend Israel’s citizens and ensure that the ayatollahs’ regime pays a very heavy price for its criminal actions.”
However, he did not outline any precise measures that the Israeli government might implement in retaliation.
