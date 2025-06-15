Redtiger Celebrates 5 Years Of Bestselling Dash Cams For Cars With Discounts, Giveaways, And More

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Redtiger's #BrakeForGood anniversary campaign invites drivers in the US to share their own driving stories and experiences captured by Redtiger dash cams. Whether it's a near-miss accident that highlights the importance of constant vigilance on the roads, a moment of unexpected kindness from a fellow road user, or simply a breathtaking view encountered during the driving journey, these real-life stories offer not just glimpses of the sheer usefulness of dash cams, but also powerful learning lessons for driving scenarios.

The campaign is part of Redtiger's broader effort to educate drivers on the value of having a reliable witness to their travels and how dash cams provide a much-appreciated extra layer of security. Redtiger strongly believes in the ultimate goal of creating a safer and more courteous driving environment for all road users, and hopes that users' real stories can motivate drivers to be more vigilant, patient and respectful while on the road.

"Five years ago, we started the Redtiger brand with a simple goal: to help people feel safer every time they get behind the wheel," Jonny Don, CEO of Redtiger, said. "We believe that safer roads aren't built alone. All of our products and innovations have been shaped by the needs of real drivers.

"This anniversary celebration is our way of saying thank you-not just for choosing our dash cams, but for believing in what we're building together."

Redtiger's Anniversary Highlights

Redtiger's anniversary activities include three exciting ways to join in on the fun:



Up to $100 Off: Save on top-rated car dash cams via the official Redtiger website or Amazon during the anniversary event.

Spin to Win: Try your luck in the anniversary lucky draw for exclusive limited-edition Redtiger merchandise. Score a Free Order: New Redtiger members who register on the official Redtiger website and place an order during the anniversary campaign period will get a chance to win their entire purchase for free.

Whether you're commuting to work, driving for a rideshare service, or planning a road trip, Redtiger's anniversary event is the perfect chance to upgrade your vehicle safety and dash cam setup.

Note: Redtiger's anniversary activities are available for US-based customers only.

Five Years of Driving Innovation

Since 2020, Redtiger has been empowering drivers to stay alert, informed, and protected with easy-to-use, high-performance technology. The brand's latest product is the flagship F17 Elite, one of the most advanced dash cams on the market today.

Packed with features like full-color night vision, front, rear and cabin coverage, and smart app integration, the F17 Elite is built for everyday car, driver and passenger safety-from families and commuters who want assured peace of mind on the road to Uber drivers who need full protection day in and day out.

Five years in, Redtiger is still pushing forward-and still putting drivers first.

Follow Redtiger on the official website or Instagram account @redtiger_dashcam to participate in the fifth anniversary activities. Redtiger products can also be purchased with exclusive discounts on Amazon .

About Redtiger

Founded in 2020, automotive electronics brand Redtiger offers high-performance dash cams that are designed to enhance safety and peace of mind for urban drivers. Catering to daily commuters and new drivers alike, Redtiger products provide reliable recording and monitoring features to help users navigate busy city streets with confidence.

For more information, visit .

SOURCE Redtiger