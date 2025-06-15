403
Hajj 2025 attracts more than one million worshippers
(MENAFN) According to official Saudi statistics released recently, this year’s Hajj has attracted more than 1.67 million worshippers. The annual pilgrimage reached a key moment as pilgrims gathered at the plain of Arafat, a central and deeply spiritual part of the rites.
Out of the total 1,673,230 pilgrims, around 1.5 million came from abroad, arriving through diverse air, land, and sea routes, while approximately 166,654 pilgrims were locals, including both Saudi nationals and residents. The gender breakdown showed 877,841 men and 795,389 women participating in the sacred journey.
Authorities overseeing the pilgrimage reported that the movement of pilgrims toward Arafat was well-managed, with smooth traffic and effective execution of operational procedures. The gathering at Arafat marks the most important ritual during Hajj, symbolizing a profound day of supplication and contemplation, widely regarded as the spiritual pinnacle of the pilgrimage.
Hajj, recognized as one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is mandatory for Muslims who have the means—both physically and financially—to perform it. The 2025 pilgrimage took place from June 4 through June 9.
