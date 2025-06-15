Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sixteen civilians die from CCHF fever in Iraq

2025-06-15 08:56:23
(MENAFN) Since the start of this year, Iraq has seen 16 deaths linked to Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), according to health officials. The Iraqi Health Ministry reported a total of 107 confirmed cases nationwide, with the southern province of Dhi Qar having the highest number of infections at 31 cases and one death. Baghdad followed with 16 cases and five fatalities.

Health authorities advise the public to buy meat only from certified slaughterhouses, store it at very low temperatures, and cook it thoroughly to reduce infection risks, especially ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha festival.

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, a viral disease common in Iraq since the late 1970s, is primarily spread through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood or tissues, particularly from livestock. The illness causes symptoms such as fever, muscle pain, headache, and bleeding, and carries a mortality rate between 10% and 40%. The country has faced repeated outbreaks, with the most severe occurring in 2023, when over 587 cases and 83 deaths were recorded, mainly in southern regions.

