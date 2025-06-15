403
British solider is under investigation over rape in Kenya
(MENAFN) A British serviceman has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Kenya and has since been repatriated to the UK as authorities investigate the matter, according to reports. The incident adds to ongoing concerns about the behavior of British military personnel deployed in East Africa.
The alleged offense reportedly took place last month when several soldiers visited a bar in Nanyuki, a town near the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), situated roughly 200 kilometers north of Nairobi. Following the accusation, the soldier was detained and questioned by UK military officials.
The UK Ministry of Defence confirmed the arrest of a “service person” in Kenya but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Defense Serious Crime Command.
The Ministry emphasized, “unacceptable and criminal behavior has absolutely no place in our Armed Forces and any reporting of a serious crime by serving personnel is investigated independently from their chain of command.”
