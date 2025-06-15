Man Arrested In Kabul For Harassing Chinese Tourist

According to a statement from the Taliban's Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, an individual has been arrested for“misconduct” towards a Chinese tourist in Kabul. This action follows the release of a video on social media showing a group of individuals harassing and insulting the tourist inside a vehicle.

The statement confirmed the arrest of the alleged perpetrator on Sunday, June 15, but did not provide further details about the individual's identity, the exact location of the incident, or the current status of the case. The video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), sparked outrage among users.

In the video, a young man, believed to be a Chinese tourist, is seen sitting in his vehicle while being subjected to verbal abuse, physical harassment, and mockery by the group. Social media users condemned the behavior as“shameful” and“contrary to the culture of hospitality,” calling for the perpetrators to face punishment.

Many also expressed concerns about the diminishing presence of foreign tourists in Afghanistan due to such incidents. Some pointed out that such negative experiences could deter international visitors from coming to the country, further impacting the fragile tourism sector.

Tourism in Afghanistan, which had severely declined following the takeover by the Taliban in 2021, has recently seen a slight increase due to the limited arrival of tourists from China and other countries. However, this incident has raised concerns about the sustainability of this recovery in the tourism sector, as foreign visitors continue to face challenges related to security and social issues.

