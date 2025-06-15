Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $3.87 (5.6 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $73.18 per barrel. The maximum price during the mentioned period was $77.64 per barrel, while the minimum price was $70.79 per barrel.

This week's average price for Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan amounted to $71.93 per barrel, which is $3.56 (5.2 percent) more than last week. The highest price totaled $76.39 per barrel, and the lowest was $69.50 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude oil increased to an average of $57.86 per barrel, moving upwards by $3.27 (6 percent) compared to last week. The highest price for URALS hit $61.99 per barrel, while the lowest came in at $56.02 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $3.51 (5.2 percent) to $70.83 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $75.19 per barrel, and the lowest settled at $68.85 per barrel.