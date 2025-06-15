Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Says It Took Over Malynivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk

Russia Says It Took Over Malynivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk


2025-06-15 08:04:46
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Sunday that it has seized control of Malynivka, a village situated roughly 18 kilometers (11 miles) east of Pokrovsk, amid its persistent offensive in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that its troops took over this strategic settlement as Moscow pushes forward in the area.

In recent months, Moscow has repeatedly reported territorial advances, particularly focusing on Donetsk, where intense clashes have escalated around the crucial city of Pokrovsk. This city functions as a vital logistical center supporting Ukrainian military operations in the region.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff shared a Telegram update earlier, stating, "the country’s forces repelled 58 Russian assaults near 11 settlements on the Pokrovsk front over the past day, including near Malynivka."

At this time, Ukrainian officials have yet to respond directly to Russia’s assertion. Due to the active fighting, independent confirmation of the claim remains challenging.

MENAFN15062025000045017169ID1109676191

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search