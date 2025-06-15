403
Trump, Putin talk about Israel-Iran conflict in birthday call
(MENAFN) On Saturday, US President Donald Trump disclosed that he had received a birthday greeting from Russian President Vladimir Putin during a phone conversation that also covered a range of pressing international matters.
Providing insight into the exchange via a post on his social media platform, Trump shared, “President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length.” The American leader, who celebrated his 79th birthday that day, said the conflict in Ukraine received “much less time” during the discussion, noting instead that it would be addressed “next week.” He added, “The call lasted approximately one hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end.”
As reported by officials, the discussion between the two heads of state was described as productive, open, and highly valuable. Putin reportedly voiced disapproval of Israel’s recent military actions against Iran, pointing out that the strikes occurred just before the sixth round of planned nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington, initially set for June 15.
Despite the ongoing tension, both leaders were said to remain open to resuming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, according to sources familiar with the Kremlin's position.
The same sources also affirmed that Putin had extended his birthday congratulations to Trump. They highlighted that the two leaders were pleased with the nature of their personal rapport, which has allowed them to engage in direct and professional communication on even the most challenging international and bilateral matters.
