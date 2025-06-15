403
Iran plan to attack US military bases in Middle East
(MENAFN) Following Israeli airstrikes that killed 78 people and injured over 300 in Iran, Tehran signals potential retaliation against US military installations in the Middle East, according to a news agency citing an informed source close to Iran’s military leadership. The source warned that Iran’s response will extend beyond Israel to “all areas occupied by this [Israeli] regime and related US bases in the region,” describing future strikes as “painful and regrettable” for the aggressors.
Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Iravani, accused the US of complicity in the Israeli attacks due to its support for Israel. Israel asserts the strikes targeted uranium enrichment sites and senior military personnel to prevent Iran’s nuclear weapon development—a claim Tehran denies.
In response, Iran launched ballistic missiles into Israel, causing casualties and injuries. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the US was not involved in the Israeli strikes and warned Iran against targeting American forces or assets.
According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the US maintains around 40,000–50,000 troops at about 19 military sites across the Middle East, including permanent bases in Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.
