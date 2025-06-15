403
Russia Reports Capture of Ukrainian Village
(MENAFN) Russia declared on Sunday that it had seized control of another village in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where its troops continue to press forward with a broader offensive in the context of the ongoing war.
According to a release from the Russian Defense Ministry, the country’s forces took over the village of Malynivka.
This settlement lies roughly 18 kilometers (11 miles) to the east of Pokrovsk, a city that has become a significant axis in Russia’s current military advance in Donetsk.
Over recent months, Moscow has consistently reported territorial progress, especially in Donetsk, where intense combat has been escalating in areas surrounding Pokrovsk.
The city is considered a vital supply and coordination center for Ukraine’s defense efforts in the region.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff stated earlier on Telegram that its troops had repelled 58 Russian offensives near 11 villages along the Pokrovsk front in the past 24 hours, one of which included Malynivka.
Nonetheless, Ukrainian officials have not yet addressed Russia’s recent announcement, and independent confirmation of the situation remains challenging due to the ongoing hostilities.
