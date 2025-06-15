403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
North Korea Relaunches 5,000-Ton Warship After Mishap
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen the relaunch of a 5,000-ton warship that had previously been damaged during a failed launch attempt in May, according to a report from a news agency on Friday.
The vessel, now named Kang Kon, was officially reintroduced during a Thursday ceremony at the Rajin shipyard. The destroyer had sustained structural damage after its initial launch at Chongjin, when the ship’s stern surged ahead of the bow, leaving it unable to properly depart the slipway.
Named after Kang Kon—the first chief of staff of the Korean People’s Army who was killed in the Korean War—the destroyer marks a renewed push in North Korea’s naval modernization strategy.
During the ceremony, Kim disclosed a plan to construct two more 5,000-ton destroyers in the coming year. He revealed that the Central Military Commission has formally sanctioned the expansion.
Citing mounting hostilities from Washington and its allies, Kim issued a stern warning, signaling a complete dismissal of recent diplomatic overtures from the United States.
"The provocative intentions of the U.S. military and its follower countries have become even more explicit recently, and the level of threats to our security has clearly surpassed the dangerous limit," Kim was quoted as saying.
He further vowed that North Korea would retaliate with proportionate and decisive military force in response to these perceived threats, saying Pyongyang is prepared to meet pressure with “corresponding” strength and “absolute military actions.”
The vessel, now named Kang Kon, was officially reintroduced during a Thursday ceremony at the Rajin shipyard. The destroyer had sustained structural damage after its initial launch at Chongjin, when the ship’s stern surged ahead of the bow, leaving it unable to properly depart the slipway.
Named after Kang Kon—the first chief of staff of the Korean People’s Army who was killed in the Korean War—the destroyer marks a renewed push in North Korea’s naval modernization strategy.
During the ceremony, Kim disclosed a plan to construct two more 5,000-ton destroyers in the coming year. He revealed that the Central Military Commission has formally sanctioned the expansion.
Citing mounting hostilities from Washington and its allies, Kim issued a stern warning, signaling a complete dismissal of recent diplomatic overtures from the United States.
"The provocative intentions of the U.S. military and its follower countries have become even more explicit recently, and the level of threats to our security has clearly surpassed the dangerous limit," Kim was quoted as saying.
He further vowed that North Korea would retaliate with proportionate and decisive military force in response to these perceived threats, saying Pyongyang is prepared to meet pressure with “corresponding” strength and “absolute military actions.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment