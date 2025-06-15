403
Kuwait Football Association Postpones Important Match Due To Regional Situation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Football Association (KFA) announced on Sunday that the final match of His Highness the Amir Cup, scheduled for Monday, will be postponed until further notice due to the situation in the region.
A statement by the KFA indicated that the match between Al-Arabi and Kuwait Sports Clubs will not take place tomorrow and it will be held later on in coordination with the authorities.
The statement also asserted the association's keenness on holding sports events in a stable and secure atmosphere, thanking fans and participating teams for their understanding. (end)
