CM Stalin Urges Public Support For 'No School Dropout' Milestone

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 15 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday praised the Tamil Nadu School Education Department and the teachers' community for playing a pivotal role in ensuring zero school dropouts across the state over the last four years.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister described this achievement as a significant milestone in the state's educational journey and urged the public to join hands with the government to sustain this success.

CM Stalin called on the public to proactively identify any children who may have dropped out of school in their localities.“Educate them and make them understand that there is no greater wealth than education,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of collective responsibility, he encouraged people to spread awareness about the state's inclusive educational schemes designed to bring every child back to school.

The Chief Minister highlighted several key initiatives by the state government aimed at enhancing access to quality education. These include the Breakfast Scheme for school students, the introduction of Smart Classrooms, the Naan Mudhalvan skill development programme, and financial assistance schemes like Pudhumai Penn for girl students and Thamizh Pudhalvan for boys.

“These programmes ensure that no child is left behind and every student is supported to complete their education,” CM Stalin noted.

In a separate post, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to women's welfare, particularly those serving in the police force.

He recalled his earlier promise that women police personnel returning from maternity leave would be granted transfers to their preferred locations to help balance family and work responsibilities.

As of June 3, a total of 209 women police officers have been transferred to locations of their choice, the CM said.

“The Dravidian Model government will continue to safeguard the interests and well-being of women who want to make a mark in life and succeed in their chosen fields,” he reiterated.

With education and women's empowerment as central pillars of his Dravidian governance model, the Chief Minister has underlined the government's efforts to lead the way in inclusive growth and social equity.