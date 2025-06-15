NEET-UG 2025 Results: 4 Kota Students In Top-10, City Institute Celebrates 39 In Top-100

Rajasthan's coaching hub, Kota, once again cemented its reputation as India's premier destination for medical entrance exam preparation, with four students from Allen Career Institute securing top-10 ranks in NEET-UG 2025.

Allen's top performers: 4 in top-10, 39 in top-100

According to Allen Career Institute CEO Nitin Kukreja, 39 students from the institute ranked in the top-100, including 19 in the top-50. News agencies said that among the top-10 performers are:



Mrinal Jha (All India Rank 4)

Aashi Singh, who is also the 2nd highest scorer among female candidates

Keshav Mittal (AIR 7), from Allen's Ahmedabad branch Bhavya Chirag Jha (AIR 8)

Of the 39 top-100 achievers from Allen, 30 were from the classroom programme, and the remaining nine students were enrolled in distance learning or online test series programmes.

Other Kota institutes perform well too

Motion Education, another prominent Kota-based coaching institute, also announced that seven of its students have secured positions in the top-100 list.

Over 12 lakh qualify NEET-UG 2025

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the NEET-UG annually, over 12.36 lakh students qualified this year out of 22.09 lakh candidates. Though this number is lower than last year's 13.15 lakh, it reflects a higher qualification rate given the reduced total applicants this year (23.33 lakh in 2024 vs 22.09 lakh in 2025).

NEET gateway to over 1 lakh medical seats

The NEET-UG examination is the sole gateway to undergraduate admissions in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, and BSMS courses across India.

This year, about 1,08,000 MBBS seats are available, with around 56,000 in government colleges and 52,000 in private medical institutions.

Kota remains India's medical coaching capital

Kota has remained a magnet for NEET aspirants, and Allen's results further bolster its standing as a top choice for medical coaching. With consistent performances, institutes like Allen and Motion continue to guide thousands of students toward success each year.