Erdogan says Israel attack on Iran is to undermine peace efforts
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday, labeled Israel as the "greatest threat" to peace and security in the Middle East, according to official sources.
President Erdogan stated that “Israel, under the Netanyahu administration, poses the greatest threat to the region’s stability and security, and this has been reaffirmed through its recent attack on Iran,” highlighting the gravity of Israel’s actions amid heightened tensions.
The two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, as well as wider regional and global developments. Erdogan strongly criticized the continued silence of the international community regarding the “occupation and genocide in Palestine,” arguing that such indifference has emboldened Israel in its increasingly aggressive and unlawful conduct.
He further noted that the timing of Israel’s recent strikes—occurring while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran were underway—suggests a deliberate attempt to undermine efforts at peace and compromise. Erdogan said that the attacks not only escalated tensions but also exposed Israel’s “irresponsible” disregard for broader security, particularly following reports of nuclear-related damage.
The Turkish president emphasized that the strikes had triggered nuclear leaks and chemical contamination inside targeted Iranian facilities, once again showing how Israel’s actions threaten both regional and international safety. While external radiation levels remained stable, internal contamination was confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
Erdogan warned that the Middle East cannot withstand another full-scale conflict, cautioning that such a war could spark large-scale irregular migration with consequences for all neighboring nations. He concluded by reaffirming that continued diplomatic engagement is the only effective path to resolving the nuclear dispute.
According to earlier figures shared by Iran’s representative to the United Nations, Israeli airstrikes on Friday resulted in the deaths of at least 78 people and injuries to over 300, targeting key nuclear and military facilities.
