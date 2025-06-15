403
Air India Crash Takes 270 Lives
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities resulting from Thursday’s Air India catastrophe has climbed to 270, making it among the most devastating aviation accidents in the nation's history.
The aircraft collided with a dormitory at a medical college, leaving just one person alive from the entire flight.
Emergency crews retrieved additional remains from the crash zone late on Friday, prompting an upward revision in the death toll, officials confirmed to journalists on Saturday.
Initially, authorities had estimated the number of deceased at 265.
“Around 270 bodies have been brought to the civil hospital so far from the plane crash site,” stated Dr. Dhaval Gamet at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad during a press briefing on Saturday.
He also mentioned that the lone survivor was still under medical supervision due to several injuries.
In a televised conversation with an Indian state broadcaster, the sole survivor, 40-year-old British citizen of Indian descent Ramesh Vishwashkumar, said he “jumped out” of the aircraft moments after it crashed when he noticed a gap near his seat.
He expressed disbelief at having escaped the inferno alive while witnessing others perish around him.
Relatives of the deceased continue to wait to reclaim the remains of their family members.
A family member of multiple passengers feared to have perished told a news outlet on Friday that he had submitted his blood sample for DNA matching upon his arrival in Ahmedabad but had received no updates.
“I’m here since yesterday; I gave my blood test. So far there were no bodies of them,” he said.
