Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air India Crash Takes 270 Lives

Air India Crash Takes 270 Lives


2025-06-15 05:23:13
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities resulting from Thursday’s Air India catastrophe has climbed to 270, making it among the most devastating aviation accidents in the nation's history.

The aircraft collided with a dormitory at a medical college, leaving just one person alive from the entire flight.

Emergency crews retrieved additional remains from the crash zone late on Friday, prompting an upward revision in the death toll, officials confirmed to journalists on Saturday.

Initially, authorities had estimated the number of deceased at 265.

“Around 270 bodies have been brought to the civil hospital so far from the plane crash site,” stated Dr. Dhaval Gamet at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad during a press briefing on Saturday.

He also mentioned that the lone survivor was still under medical supervision due to several injuries.

In a televised conversation with an Indian state broadcaster, the sole survivor, 40-year-old British citizen of Indian descent Ramesh Vishwashkumar, said he “jumped out” of the aircraft moments after it crashed when he noticed a gap near his seat.

He expressed disbelief at having escaped the inferno alive while witnessing others perish around him.

Relatives of the deceased continue to wait to reclaim the remains of their family members.

A family member of multiple passengers feared to have perished told a news outlet on Friday that he had submitted his blood sample for DNA matching upon his arrival in Ahmedabad but had received no updates.

“I’m here since yesterday; I gave my blood test. So far there were no bodies of them,” he said.

MENAFN15062025000045017167ID1109675933

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search