Ex-CM Vijay Rupani's Identity Confirmed At Crash Site, Body To Be Taken To Rajkot
A large team of forensic experts have been working around the clock to identify the bodies by matching the DNA of the deceased with samples collected from their relatives.
The confirmation of Vijay Rupani's identification was announced by Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi while speaking to the media this morning.
The last rites of Vijay Rupani will be done in Rajkot, where his family will decide on the cremation procedure.
Rishikesh Patel, Gujarat Health Minister, speaking to IANS, said the state government will facilitate all the arrangements after the family decides on the funeral proceedings.
“Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited late Vijaybhai Rupani ji's residence today and told the family members that his DNA has been confirmed. His family will take call on last rites and final stage preparations for cremation. After consultation with them, all arrangements will be done,” he said.
Reenaben Patel, a legislator, also confirmed that Vijay Rupani's body will be taken to Rajkot, where a lot of well-wishers and supporters of the former CM have been waiting to pay their tributes and bid a final goodbye.
Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was onboard the ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI171 from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, that crashed minutes after take-off, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. Only one passenger had a miraculous escape from the flight, while all others were killed.
Former CM was flying to London to meet his wife and daughter.
Notably, the DNA-matching is a complex medical and legal process and involves layers of verification. It's only after an elaborate set of tests and confirmation of DNA samples, families are called up and asked to collect the bodies of their loved ones. In some cases, the analysis is repeated due to insufficient DNA material. The identification process takes up to 72 hours, depending on the condition of the remains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment