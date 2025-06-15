403
King Abdullah II discusses Jordan’s stance on Iran, Israel conflict
(MENAFN) According to reports, King Abdullah II led a National Security Council session on Saturday to address the latest escalation between Israel and Iran, and its broader implications for the region.
During the discussion, the King denounced the Israeli strike on Iran, describing it as a breach of international law and a violation of Iranian sovereignty. He warned that such acts are likely to fuel greater regional unrest and instability. “Jordan’s firm stance that it will not be a battleground for any conflict,” he emphasized.
The meeting, which included the presence of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, focused on Jordan’s continued diplomatic efforts to help deescalate the situation. The King underscored that true peace and security come through “diplomacy, negotiations, and respect for international law,” and confirmed that Jordan remains actively engaged with both regional and global partners to promote a broad-based calm.
He also instructed Prime Minister and Defence Minister Jafar Hassan to ensure all state institutions remain on high alert and work in close coordination. The directive included taking every possible action to safeguard national security, preserve stability, and protect the wellbeing of the Jordanian citizens.
Additionally, the King highlighted the importance of reminding the public to follow safety guidelines issued by the relevant authorities to ensure their protection.
Those in attendance included key government and security officials: The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the heads of the General Intelligence Department and Public Security Department, as well as senior members of the Royal Hashemite Court and the King’s office.
