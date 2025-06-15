Afghan Man Pleads Guilty To US Election Day Attack Plot

A 27-year-old Afghan man, Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, has admitted to his ties with ISIS after being arrested in Oklahoma, USA, for allegedly plotting an attack during the U.S. election day.

According to reports by the Associated Press on Saturday, June 14, Tawhedi confessed to two charges: conspiracy and supporting ISIS, as well as attempting to acquire firearms to carry out a“terrorist crime.”

Tawhedi now faces up to 35 years in prison. The FBI's director, Kash Patel, stated that the accused planned a violent terrorist attack on the 2024 election day and had obtained firearms to execute his plan.

Court documents revealed that Tawhedi, residing in Oklahoma City last year, had acquired two AK-47 rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition, aiming to target large crowds.

Authorities further stated that he had conspired for several months with multiple individuals, including Abdullah Haji Zadeh, his brother-in-law, to design the attack. Zadeh, who was 17 years old at the time, pleaded guilty in April and was tried as an adult.

In a statement by the U.S. Department of Justice, it was noted that Tawhedi was under review for his immigration status when he was arrested on October 7. He had been on conditional release, which was revoked after the arrest.

FBI officials previously mentioned that Tawhedi, who worked as a driver and in car sales, had been under surveillance for over a month before his detention.

Tawhedi arrived in the U.S. in September 2021 on a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. His case has raised concerns about the vetting process for Afghan refugees resettling in the United States.

These developments highlight the ongoing security challenges related to potential terrorist threats, even from individuals granted asylum. U.S. authorities continue to stress the importance of monitoring and addressing such risks to ensure public safety.

