403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peru Records Unprecedented Trade Surplus Driven by Export Boom
(MENAFN) Peru’s trade surplus over the past 12 months soared to an unprecedented $26.71 billion as of April, according to data released Saturday by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru.
The nation posted a $1.33 billion trade surplus in April alone, reflecting a $503 million boost compared to the same month last year.
April exports reached $5.80 billion, climbing 12.4% year-over-year. This growth was primarily driven by a 10.6% rise in average export prices, accompanied by a 1.5% increase in export volumes, the bank noted in its statement.
Traditional exports generated $4.1 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year increase. This growth stemmed from elevated prices for metals and coffee, alongside expanded shipments of fishmeal and fish oil.
Meanwhile, non-traditional exports surged dramatically by 40.3%, totaling $1.69 billion. This jump was fueled by a 42.6% increase in export volume, especially within fisheries and agriculture.
On the import side, April saw $4.47 billion in goods brought into the country, a 3.1% rise influenced by higher spending on consumer and capital goods.
The nation posted a $1.33 billion trade surplus in April alone, reflecting a $503 million boost compared to the same month last year.
April exports reached $5.80 billion, climbing 12.4% year-over-year. This growth was primarily driven by a 10.6% rise in average export prices, accompanied by a 1.5% increase in export volumes, the bank noted in its statement.
Traditional exports generated $4.1 billion, marking a 4% year-over-year increase. This growth stemmed from elevated prices for metals and coffee, alongside expanded shipments of fishmeal and fish oil.
Meanwhile, non-traditional exports surged dramatically by 40.3%, totaling $1.69 billion. This jump was fueled by a 42.6% increase in export volume, especially within fisheries and agriculture.
On the import side, April saw $4.47 billion in goods brought into the country, a 3.1% rise influenced by higher spending on consumer and capital goods.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment