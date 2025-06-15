403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Majid Al Futtaim and Huawei Redefine On-the-Go Shopping with Carrefour Smartwatch App
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 12, 2025: Majid Al Futtaim Retail, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in the UAE, announces its partnership with Huawei, a global leader in technology and innovation, to launch the Carrefour Smartwatch App on the newly released HUAWEI WATCH 5, powered by HarmonyOS. This is a bold step in reimagining the retail experience for Carrefour customers. The collaboration will bring real-time services directly to customers’ wrists, blending smart mobility, personalisation, and convenience.
Designed for the mobile-first customer, this initiative introduces a new era of on-the-go retail, where users can access Carrefour’s most essential features instantly through wearable technology. With HarmonyOS integration, the app delivers smooth, intuitive experiences that support a smarter, more connected lifestyle. The app will also allow users to track orders in real time, manage their SHARE rewards — Majid Al Futtaim’s loyalty programme in the UAE — locate nearby Carrefour branches effortlessly, and receive personalised promotions along with the latest weekly deals, all conveniently from their watch, on the go.
Günther Helm, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, commented: “With the global wearable technology market projected to more than double over the next five years , Majid Al Futtaim believes there is an opportunity to reshape retail around evolving lifestyles with convenience at the heart of how people live, connect and shop. As we continue building a retail foundation that is truly fit-for-future, the launch of the Carrefour Smartwatch App, in collaboration with Huawei, is an important milestone. It reflects our commitment to delivering highly personalised, seamless experiences, allowing customers to interact with Carrefour in smarter, more convenient ways, whether they’re at home, on the move, or in-store. This is convenience redefined for a digital-first generation.”
William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group for Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation, added: “As a global technology leader, Huawei is committed to expanding the capabilities of its ecosystem. By integrating Carrefour’s services into our HarmonyOS-powered wearables, we’re offering users across the region, smarter, more seamless daily experiences.”
The Carrefour Smartwatch App is now available on the HUAWEI WATCH 5 and will soon roll out to other Huawei smartwatch variants, including the WATCH GT 5 and WATCH GT 4, ensuring wider reach across the region.
- ENDS -
Designed for the mobile-first customer, this initiative introduces a new era of on-the-go retail, where users can access Carrefour’s most essential features instantly through wearable technology. With HarmonyOS integration, the app delivers smooth, intuitive experiences that support a smarter, more connected lifestyle. The app will also allow users to track orders in real time, manage their SHARE rewards — Majid Al Futtaim’s loyalty programme in the UAE — locate nearby Carrefour branches effortlessly, and receive personalised promotions along with the latest weekly deals, all conveniently from their watch, on the go.
Günther Helm, Chief Executive Officer at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail, commented: “With the global wearable technology market projected to more than double over the next five years , Majid Al Futtaim believes there is an opportunity to reshape retail around evolving lifestyles with convenience at the heart of how people live, connect and shop. As we continue building a retail foundation that is truly fit-for-future, the launch of the Carrefour Smartwatch App, in collaboration with Huawei, is an important milestone. It reflects our commitment to delivering highly personalised, seamless experiences, allowing customers to interact with Carrefour in smarter, more convenient ways, whether they’re at home, on the move, or in-store. This is convenience redefined for a digital-first generation.”
William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group for Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation, added: “As a global technology leader, Huawei is committed to expanding the capabilities of its ecosystem. By integrating Carrefour’s services into our HarmonyOS-powered wearables, we’re offering users across the region, smarter, more seamless daily experiences.”
The Carrefour Smartwatch App is now available on the HUAWEI WATCH 5 and will soon roll out to other Huawei smartwatch variants, including the WATCH GT 5 and WATCH GT 4, ensuring wider reach across the region.
- ENDS -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment