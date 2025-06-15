403
Trump Says Putin Wished Him Happy Birthday
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump disclosed that his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin placed a telephone greeting on Saturday to mark Trump’s 79th birthday.
Shortly after the call, Trump took to his Truth Social account to share the main points of their “very nicely” timed exchange.
“President Putin called this morning to very nicely wish me a Happy Birthday, but to more importantly, talk about Iran, a country he knows very well. We talked at length,” Trump wrote.
According to the president, Tehran was the central focus, while the conflict in Ukraine received “much less time” during their dialogue.
Trump added that the issue of Kyiv “will be for next week.”
He also revealed that the leaders spent roughly an hour on the line, underscoring that both see an urgent need to halt hostilities in the Middle East.
“The call lasted approximately one hour. He feels, as do I, this war in Israel Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end,” he continued, indicating that Putin should likewise move toward ending the fighting involving Russia.
In Moscow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the conversation as “meaningful, frank, and most importantly, very useful.”
Ushakov noted that Putin condemned recent Israeli strikes on Iran, pointing out they occurred just ahead of the sixth round of Washington Tehran nuclear negotiations that had been slated for 15 June.
