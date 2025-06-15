Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Media reports Israeli airstrike taking 60 lives in Tehran apartment neighborhood

2025-06-15 04:44:05
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike on a 14-story apartment building in Tehran killed at least 60 people, including 20 children, according to Iranian broadcaster IRIB News. The missile strike caused partial collapse of the residential block, with rescue teams recovering 38 bodies so far and ongoing search efforts underway.

The attack occurred amid a wider Israeli operation targeting multiple sites across Iran, including uranium enrichment facilities and key military and scientific personnel, described by Israel as a preemptive move to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran, which denies any military nuclear ambitions, retaliated with ballistic missile barrages against Israel, resulting in at least three deaths and over 150 injuries.

Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Iravani reported that the strikes on Friday killed 78 people, including senior military officials, and injured over 320. It remains unclear if the apartment block casualties are included in this total.

Israeli attacks continued into Saturday, with explosions reported in several cities across western and northwestern Iran.

