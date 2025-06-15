403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports Israeli airstrike taking 60 lives in Tehran apartment neighborhood
(MENAFN) An Israeli airstrike on a 14-story apartment building in Tehran killed at least 60 people, including 20 children, according to Iranian broadcaster IRIB News. The missile strike caused partial collapse of the residential block, with rescue teams recovering 38 bodies so far and ongoing search efforts underway.
The attack occurred amid a wider Israeli operation targeting multiple sites across Iran, including uranium enrichment facilities and key military and scientific personnel, described by Israel as a preemptive move to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran, which denies any military nuclear ambitions, retaliated with ballistic missile barrages against Israel, resulting in at least three deaths and over 150 injuries.
Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Iravani reported that the strikes on Friday killed 78 people, including senior military officials, and injured over 320. It remains unclear if the apartment block casualties are included in this total.
Israeli attacks continued into Saturday, with explosions reported in several cities across western and northwestern Iran.
The attack occurred amid a wider Israeli operation targeting multiple sites across Iran, including uranium enrichment facilities and key military and scientific personnel, described by Israel as a preemptive move to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran, which denies any military nuclear ambitions, retaliated with ballistic missile barrages against Israel, resulting in at least three deaths and over 150 injuries.
Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Iravani reported that the strikes on Friday killed 78 people, including senior military officials, and injured over 320. It remains unclear if the apartment block casualties are included in this total.
Israeli attacks continued into Saturday, with explosions reported in several cities across western and northwestern Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment