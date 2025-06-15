403
Israeli defense minister claims ‘Iran has crossed red lines’
(MENAFN) Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, declared that Iran has “crossed red lines” with its missile attacks on Israel and vowed that Tehran will pay a “very heavy price.” The Iranian military launched multiple waves of missile strikes targeting Israel in retaliation for earlier Israeli air raids on Iran’s military and nuclear sites.
While Iranian media reported “hundreds” of projectiles fired, the Israel Defense Forces said fewer than 100 missiles hit Israeli territory. The attacks caused injuries to at least 35 people, including one woman in critical condition, with Tel Aviv among the primary targets and several impact points confirmed within the city.
Katz condemned Iran for targeting civilian areas and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to protect its citizens and hold the Iranian regime accountable. The Israeli strikes had killed top Iranian military leaders, including IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami and Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, sparking Tehran’s vow for a “crushing” retaliation. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of initiating a war and warned that Tehran would ensure Israel does not evade consequences.
