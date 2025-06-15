403
Trump applauds Israel’s Iran attacks as ‘excellent’
(MENAFN) Former US President Donald Trump called Israel’s airstrikes on Iran “excellent” and hinted that “a lot more” action could come if Iran fails to agree to a nuclear deal. Speaking by phone to ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Friday, Trump said Iran had ignored a 60-day ultimatum to negotiate, adding, “We gave them a chance and they didn't take it. They got hit hard — about as hard as you’re going to get — and there’s more to come.”
The Israeli attack, which struck numerous military and nuclear sites, reportedly killed 78 people, including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Hossein Salami and army chief of staff Mohammed Bagheri. Hundreds more were injured in the strikes. The attack came just two days before US-Iran nuclear talks were set to resume in Oman — negotiations that will now likely be delayed.
When pressed on whether the US was involved in the attack, Trump remained non-committal. Nevertheless, in a subsequent Truth Social post, Trump insisted Iran squandered its opportunity to make a deal. “Two months ago I gave Iran a 60-day ultimatum… They should have done it. Now they have, perhaps, a second chance!”
The US has demanded Iran dismantle its nuclear program, while Tehran maintains its enrichment is for peaceful, civilian purposes and rejects those conditions.
