UAE Welcomes Adoption Of UN Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire

UAE welcomed the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, and the full, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

The UAE co-sponsored and voted in favour.

"We will continue to support all international efforts aimed at ending the war on Gaza," the UAE mission to UN said in a statement.

The Emirates will support "progress in the path toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel," it added.