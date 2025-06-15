UAE Welcomes Adoption Of UN Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire
UAE welcomed the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, and the full, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.
The UAE co-sponsored and voted in favour.Recommended For You
"We will continue to support all international efforts aimed at ending the war on Gaza," the UAE mission to UN said in a statement.
The Emirates will support "progress in the path toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel," it added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment