Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UAE Welcomes Adoption Of UN Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire

UAE Welcomes Adoption Of UN Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire


2025-06-15 04:18:33
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

UAE welcomed the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution demanding for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, and the full, safe, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

The UAE co-sponsored and voted in favour.

Recommended For You

"We will continue to support all international efforts aimed at ending the war on Gaza," the UAE mission to UN said in a statement.

The Emirates will support "progress in the path toward the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side-by-side in peace and security with Israel," it added.

MENAFN15062025000049011007ID1109675747

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search