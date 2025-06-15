403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel, Iran exchange recent bundles of attacks
(MENAFN) Israel and Iran exchanged a new wave of attacks from Saturday into Sunday, marking an unprecedented escalation in their conflict. The Israeli Air Force struck key energy sites in Iran, including a refinery in South Pars — the world’s largest natural gas field — and an oil depot in Tehran. Iran responded by launching more missiles toward Tel Aviv, damaging residential buildings, and also struck Haifa, hitting an oil refinery there.
On Friday, Israeli jets previously bombed a number of targets across Iran, including a uranium enrichment center in Natanz, and eliminated several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted attacks. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles into Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the strikes “Operation Rising Lion” and insisted they were meant to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran condemned the attack as a violation of international law and suspended nuclear negotiations with the US, which were due to restart Sunday.
The escalation came a day after the IAEA accused Iran of failing to meet its non-proliferation obligations — a claim Iran dismissed as politically motivated. Although the US stated it was not directly involved, President Donald Trump supported Israel’s actions, while Russia condemned the attacks and called for de-escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Trump on Saturday, and the two leaders agreed to explore the possibility of resuming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.
On Friday, Israeli jets previously bombed a number of targets across Iran, including a uranium enrichment center in Natanz, and eliminated several senior military commanders and nuclear scientists in targeted attacks. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles into Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the strikes “Operation Rising Lion” and insisted they were meant to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran condemned the attack as a violation of international law and suspended nuclear negotiations with the US, which were due to restart Sunday.
The escalation came a day after the IAEA accused Iran of failing to meet its non-proliferation obligations — a claim Iran dismissed as politically motivated. Although the US stated it was not directly involved, President Donald Trump supported Israel’s actions, while Russia condemned the attacks and called for de-escalation. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Trump on Saturday, and the two leaders agreed to explore the possibility of resuming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment