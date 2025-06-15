403
Causalities Reported As Iran Launches Large-Scale Attack On Israeli Entity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Deaths and injuries have been reported following a large-scale missile and drone attack launched by Iran against the Israeli entity, as part of its "Operation True Promise 3." The offensive comes in retaliation for recent Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.
Israeli sources confirmed that three people were killed and 136 others injured in Tel Aviv during the latest wave of attacks. This raises the total death toll from Iranian strikes since Saturday evening to seven, with at least 149 people wounded, according to tallies published by Israeli media.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that the operation targeted Israeli military infrastructure, including jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers. The IRGC said the attack involved a significant number of drones and ballistic missiles.
In its statement, the IRGC emphasized that the strikes were a direct response to Israeli aggression on Iranian soil and warned that further attacks would follow with greater intensity if Israeli operations continue.
The Israeli entity, for its part, confirmed that its air defense systems had intercepted a number of the incoming drones and missiles.
Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, located south of Tel Aviv, suffered extensive damage after being struck directly by an Iranian missile. Approximately 50 missiles were reportedly launched in the latest round of attacks, with loud explosions heard across central Israel.
