Minnesota Lawmaker, Her Husband Shot Dead

2025-06-15 04:01:35
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Democratic Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband, and a second lawmaker and his wife were wounded in two separate attacks described as a politically motivated assassination.
Melissa Hortman and her spouse were killed in an "act of targeted political violence," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters on Saturday.
State Senator John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife were targeted in their home in a related shooting.
They were shot multiple times and are out of surgery, Walz said, adding he was "cautiously optimistic" they would survive.
In both attacks, authorities believe the assailant impersonated a law enforcement officer.
The gunman was able to escape during an exchange of fire with officers.

