403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minnesota Lawmaker, Her Husband Shot Dead
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Democratic Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband, and a second lawmaker and his wife were wounded in two separate attacks described as a politically motivated assassination.
Melissa Hortman and her spouse were killed in an "act of targeted political violence," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters on Saturday.
State Senator John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife were targeted in their home in a related shooting.
They were shot multiple times and are out of surgery, Walz said, adding he was "cautiously optimistic" they would survive.
In both attacks, authorities believe the assailant impersonated a law enforcement officer.
The gunman was able to escape during an exchange of fire with officers.
Melissa Hortman and her spouse were killed in an "act of targeted political violence," Minnesota Governor Tim Walz told reporters on Saturday.
State Senator John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife were targeted in their home in a related shooting.
They were shot multiple times and are out of surgery, Walz said, adding he was "cautiously optimistic" they would survive.
In both attacks, authorities believe the assailant impersonated a law enforcement officer.
The gunman was able to escape during an exchange of fire with officers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment