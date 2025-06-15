403
King Charles Awards David Beckham Knighthood
(MENAFN) David Beckham, the former captain of the England national football team, has officially been granted a knighthood, as announced in King Charles' Birthday Honors List on Friday.
The acknowledgment highlights his long-standing impact on both athletics and philanthropic endeavors.
At 50 years old, Beckham was formally addressed as “Sir,” a title awarded more than twenty years after he led England’s team and gained international stardom during his time with renowned clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy.
“To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true,” Beckham expressed.
He further stated, “Off the pitch I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organizations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.”
These remarks reflect not only his sporting accomplishments but also his commitment to charitable causes and global representation.
This distinction has stirred nostalgic feelings among supporters, especially recalling Beckham’s unforgettable contribution to England’s 2002 World Cup qualification.
On October 6, 2001, he netted a dramatic last-minute free kick against Greece, ensuring England’s advancement.
The iconic moment was immortalized by the impassioned commentary: “Give this man a knighthood!”
