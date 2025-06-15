403
Iran Pledges Stronger Retaliation If Israel Continues Its Attacks
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned that Israel’s ongoing assaults would trigger a more forceful and decisive response, during a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s support, emphasizing that Israel, with backing from the US and some Western nations, persistently breaches international legal standards.
Regarding nuclear negotiations with Washington, Pezeshkian criticized the US administration’s duplicity and unreliability, noting the cancellation of the next talks scheduled for Sunday.
Sharif affirmed Islamabad’s unwavering solidarity with Iran in light of Israeli aggression, his office stated.
He condemned the strikes "that violated Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity," stressing that Tehran has "the right to self-defense, as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter."
The Pakistani premier described "Israel’s blatant provocations and adventurism" as "a grave threat to regional and global peace and stability," Sharif also "strongly condemned" Israel’s "unabated genocidal campaign against the valiant Palestinians."
He urged the international community and the United Nations to take "urgent and credible steps to put an end to Israel’s aggressive behavior and its illegal actions."
The tension escalated after Israel bombed Iran’s nuclear sites and assassinated several top commanders and nuclear scientists early Friday. The attacks have continued, accompanied by retaliatory strikes from Iran.
