Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdogan emphasizes Israel to not attack Iran to overshadow Gaza

Erdogan emphasizes Israel to not attack Iran to overshadow Gaza


2025-06-15 03:09:49
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, attributing their boldness to the international silence surrounding the occupation and genocide in Palestine. Speaking with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a phone call on Saturday, Erdogan expressed deep concern over the situation, as shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on social media.

Describing Israel’s military actions against Iran as "unacceptable," Erdogan warned that these strikes have significantly destabilized regional security.

He further cautioned that Tel Aviv represents a broader threat to global peace and security.

Erdogan also stressed that Israel’s assaults complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.

Importantly, he emphasized the need to ensure that Israel does not use its attacks on Iran to divert attention from the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

MENAFN15062025000045017281ID1109675564

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search