403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan emphasizes Israel to not attack Iran to overshadow Gaza
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticized Israel’s recent attacks on Iran, attributing their boldness to the international silence surrounding the occupation and genocide in Palestine. Speaking with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a phone call on Saturday, Erdogan expressed deep concern over the situation, as shared by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on social media.
Describing Israel’s military actions against Iran as "unacceptable," Erdogan warned that these strikes have significantly destabilized regional security.
He further cautioned that Tel Aviv represents a broader threat to global peace and security.
Erdogan also stressed that Israel’s assaults complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.
Importantly, he emphasized the need to ensure that Israel does not use its attacks on Iran to divert attention from the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Describing Israel’s military actions against Iran as "unacceptable," Erdogan warned that these strikes have significantly destabilized regional security.
He further cautioned that Tel Aviv represents a broader threat to global peace and security.
Erdogan also stressed that Israel’s assaults complicate diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.
Importantly, he emphasized the need to ensure that Israel does not use its attacks on Iran to divert attention from the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment