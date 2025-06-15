403
Netanyahu Holds Emergency Security Meeting
(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to gather his Security Cabinet on Saturday evening for a high-level meeting in a concealed underground bunker, according to a report by a news broadcaster referencing authoritative sources.
The urgent session comes in light of the intensifying hostilities between Israel and Iran.
The broadcaster also revealed that various ministers and prominent members of Israel’s political leadership have been staying in undisclosed subterranean shelters since Friday.
This measure was reportedly taken as a precaution against anticipated missile assaults from Iran.
As reported earlier by Israeli Army Radio, Iran is projected to resume its missile offensives on Saturday evening.
These attacks are seen as part of Tehran’s military retaliation for Israel’s aggressive operations initiated at dawn on Friday.
Israel commenced a sequence of airstrikes on Iranian soil, aiming at strategic nuclear and missile-related infrastructure.
These operations led to the deaths of key military leaders and scientists, intensifying the already volatile situation.
The continuing barrage has led to significant casualties, with Tehran's representative to the UN stating that at least 78 individuals have lost their lives and around 320 others sustained injuries.
Iran’s counteroffensive began on Friday night, signaling a potentially prolonged phase of confrontation.
