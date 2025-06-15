Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Beirut Airport Restarts Flights Amid Intensifying Regional Tensions

2025-06-15 02:52:52
(MENAFN) Lebanese Public Works and Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny declared on Saturday the resumption of operations at Beirut Airport, which had been shut down since 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) the previous evening due to intensifying regional conflict following retaliatory strikes between Israel and Iran.

" In coordination with the Directorate of Civil Aviation, it was decided to reopen Lebanese airspace at 10 a.m. today," Rasamny announced while inspecting the airport, as reported by a local news agency.

He added, " The airport will remain open unless an unexpected situation beyond our control arises."

The news agency highlighted that the airport’s departure area experienced significant crowding as flights restarted, with officials actively managing the congestion to restore normal operations.

This temporary closure of Lebanese airspace mirrored a wider surge in regional caution, as escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran in recent days triggered security alarms and led several nations to suspend their airspace temporarily.

