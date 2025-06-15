Radiation Level Outside Attacked Nuclear Facilities In Esfahan Within Norm IAEA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The radiation levels outside nuclear facilities attacked by Israel in Esfahan, Iran, are normal.

This was stated by Rafael Grossi , Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukrinform reports.

"Esfahan nuclear facilities were targeted several times on June 13. No increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of now," he said, adding that the IAEA remains in close contact with Iran.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, Israel launched a massive strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities, as well as military targets.

detects radioactive contamination inside Iranian nuclear facility after Israeli strik

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi officially confirmed the destruction as a result of an Israeli airstrike of the ground part of the Natanz facility, where Iran had been enriching uranium in violation of restrictions. He also reported that the Iranian authorities had reported attacks on other facilities of the Iranian nuclear program.