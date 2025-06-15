Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Radiation Level Outside Attacked Nuclear Facilities In Esfahan Within Norm IAEA

Radiation Level Outside Attacked Nuclear Facilities In Esfahan Within Norm IAEA


2025-06-15 01:35:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The radiation levels outside nuclear facilities attacked by Israel in Esfahan, Iran, are normal.

This was stated by Rafael Grossi , Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukrinform reports.

"Esfahan nuclear facilities were targeted several times on June 13. No increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of now," he said, adding that the IAEA remains in close contact with Iran.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Friday, Israel launched a massive strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure facilities, as well as military targets.

Read also: IAEA detects radioactive contamination inside Iranian nuclear facility after Israeli strik

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi officially confirmed the destruction as a result of an Israeli airstrike of the ground part of the Natanz facility, where Iran had been enriching uranium in violation of restrictions. He also reported that the Iranian authorities had reported attacks on other facilities of the Iranian nuclear program.

MENAFN15062025000193011044ID1109675281

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search